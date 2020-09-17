‘SYTYCD’ host Cat Deeley finishes children’s book during lockdown

Cat Deeley isn’t just a TV host. She’s a wife, mom, singer, and now a writer. Deco caught up with Cat to talk about her cool new project.

When it comes to shaking a leg, Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” which airs right here on Channel 7, is one of the best shows on TV.

So spectacular, and so is the show’s host.

Announcer: “Please welcome our host, Cat Deeley.”

Cat Deeley is one of Deco’s good buddies, ’cause that’s how we roll.

When the pandemic hit, the English-born glamour gal decided to lockdown in London.

Cat Deeley: “I’ve actually had a lovely time in lockdown. It’s been really nice.”

And because Season 17 of “So You Think You Can Dance” was cancelled because of COVID, Cat decided to finish a project she started way back when.

Cat Deeley: “I was working on this for a long time. This children’s book took me about a year or so to write.”

It’s called: “The Joy In You.”

Cat Deeley: “The book is essentially a collection of thoughts and feelings and emotions.”

Cat says her two sons were her inspiration.

Cat Deeley: “It’s really to use as springboard for starting conversations. I think it’s so important to talk to your kids about anything — any way that they feel, or anything that they’re thinking.”

The book is also meant to inspire.

In the meantime, will we see more amazing moments like this? I hope so.

Cat Deeley: “We can’t make this show. It’s not like it’s a drama where we have a cast, you know. We need to audition everybody. We had to say, ‘Look, it’s just not gonna work this season.'”

But there’s always next season, or the season after that.

Cat Deeley: “It’s progressing so slowly. We just want everyone to stay safe.”

Whatever Cat does next, we don’t think she can, we know she can, and we’re totally here for it.

