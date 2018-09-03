SYTYCD contestants determined to dance after season’s over

They say fame is fleeting and nothing exemplifies that more than being a reality star. One day you’re trending on Twitter, the next you’re assistant fry cook at McDonald’s. But the stars of “So You Think You Can Dance” are working hard to make the most of their moment in the spotlight.

Being on TV can often be a life-altering experience … I know it is for me!

Just ask former “American Idol” stars Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Hudson.

Superstar status isn’t always a shoo-in, especially in the dance world where jobs are harder to come by.

Nigel Lythgoe, SYTYCD judge: “A dancer’s life is really tough. It really is underpaid, underappreciated and overworked, and very short living.”

Cat Deeley, host: “Some literally just want to go back to their hometown and open a dance studio there, and that’s great. And then there are other people that want to go to Broadway.”

Like Ariana DeBose from season six who’s now a Tony-nominated triple threat who stars in the new Donna Summer musical.

She says the show has opened a lot of doors, especially with the resurgence of musicals.

Ariana DeBose: “The work you’re seeing on “So You Think,” you’re also seeing on big screen, small screen, big stage, Broadway, off-Broadway, cruise ships, everywhere.”

Cat Deeley: “tWitch who’s DJing for ‘Ellen’ and he was also in ‘Magic Mike.” And then we’ve got Jasmine who’s currently on tour with Beyonce. We’ve got Mark who went off on tour with Lady Gaga, like, it just depends where you want to go.”

Ariana DeBose: “I think it just goes to show you never know where you’re going to see a face that you recognize specifically from ‘So You Think You Can Dance.'”

As for this season’s wannabes, we’re down to the final four. And you can see them dance it out in about eight minutes, right after Deco.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.