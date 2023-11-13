HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A festive celebration kicked off the holidays in Hallandale Beach this weekend.

The Symphony in Lights event at Gulfstream Park brought the community together on Saturday night to jump-start this year’s festivities.

Guests were treated to a light show with 250,000 LED lights timed up with remixed and classic holiday music.

Organizers even brought some snow to set the scene.

Thank you to everyone who came to kick off Symphony in Lights @GulfstreamPark. It’s free and will run through December 31st. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/HZe6WqeBZI — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 12, 2023

Officials said this is the end-of-the-year cheer that the community needs.

“It’s an evening of festivities and fun and laughter, and the kids are just spectacular, they love this,” said Alex Schreer, marketing director of Gulfstream Village.

WSVN’s meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez emceed the event, ensuring perfect weather all throughout the night.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.