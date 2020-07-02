Sweet Servings Ice Cream Bar hosts a pajama brunch every weekend

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but brunch is definitely the coolest, and what cooler way to enjoy your meal than in your pajamas in bed at an ice cream shop! Sweet tooth Alex Miranda is all dressed up for this story.

We woke up like this.

Come dressed in your Sunday best to Sweet Servings Ice Cream Bar in the Gables.

It’s called fashion, people. Look it up.

Kailly Linares, Sweet Servings Ice Cream Bar: “This is not a typical ice cream shop. It’s more of an adult lounge to hang out with your friends.”

It’s definitely not typical for an ice cream place to host a pajama brunch.

Every weekend, you can show up in your jammie jams to enjoy a sorbet mimosa.

Kailly Linares: “It’s the raspberry lemonchello with champagne served in a glass with raspberries over it.”

Andrea Puga, customer: “Oooh, I loved it. It was so refreshing.”

Alexis Salgado, customer: “It was so amazing. I drank all of it, so I thought it was so good.”

You need some brunch food with your bubbly.

They’ve got both a sweet and savory option. A birthday cake bubble waffle with whipped cream and sprinkles and bourbon fried chicken and bacon on a bubble waffle.

Andrea Puga: “I’m always down for chicken and waffles, but it was great. I love the chicken tenders.”

This may be obvious by now, but the theme here is sweets in bed.

The place is full of comfy couches and seats.

Shhh, it’s bedtime.

There are board games, too. It’s just a cool hangout spot and definitely worthy of the ‘gram.

Alexis Salgado: “Just the fact that you can come in your pajamas and have something to eat and drink, I think it’s so relaxing, especially for someone like me who’s a homebody.”

Andrea Puga: “It’s a cute, fun idea to come out and brunch, especially with your girlfriends or any friends, and when prosecco’s involved, I’m in.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Sweet Servings Ice Cream Bar

3814 SW 8th St.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-890-8917

sweetservingsbar.com

