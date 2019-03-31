Sweet Potato Fries with Avocado Crema/ Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s an easy, elegant dish for sweet potato lovers! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Sweet Potato Fries with Avocado Crema

Ingredients:

Fries

2 large sweet potatoes, sliced into wedges

2 tbs. olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Avocado Crema

1 ripe avocado

1/2 cup sour cream

juice of one lime

*water for drizzling consistency

Method of Preparation:

Thoroughly scrub the potatoes and slice into wedges. Toss to coat with olive oil, salt and pepper.

Spread in an even layer on a baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Flip halfway through and bake until the edges are crisp and the center is tender.

While the potatoes are in the oven, make the avocado crema. In a blender, mix together the avocado, sour cream and lime juice. If the mixture is too thick to drizzle, add a spoonful of water one at the time until you get the consistency you like.

Remove sweet potatoes from the oven when done.

To Plate:

Drizzle potato wedges with avocado crema and enjoy!

Serves: 2-4

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.