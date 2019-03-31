Sweet Potato Fries with Avocado Crema/ Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s an easy, elegant dish for sweet potato lovers! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Sweet Potato Fries with Avocado Crema
Ingredients:
Fries
2 large sweet potatoes, sliced into wedges
2 tbs. olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Avocado Crema
1 ripe avocado
1/2 cup sour cream
juice of one lime
*water for drizzling consistency
Method of Preparation:
- Thoroughly scrub the potatoes and slice into wedges. Toss to coat with olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Spread in an even layer on a baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Flip halfway through and bake until the edges are crisp and the center is tender.
- While the potatoes are in the oven, make the avocado crema. In a blender, mix together the avocado, sour cream and lime juice. If the mixture is too thick to drizzle, add a spoonful of water one at the time until you get the consistency you like.
- Remove sweet potatoes from the oven when done.
To Plate:
- Drizzle potato wedges with avocado crema and enjoy!
Serves: 2-4
