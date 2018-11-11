Sweet Banana Roll-Ups/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re in the mood for something sweet, we’ve got a recipe that’s great for breakfast or a snack! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Sweet Banana Roll-Ups

Ingredients:

1 package Maria Cookies

6 slices of white or whole wheat bread

Hazelnut spread

2 ripe bananas, sliced

1 egg, scrambled raw

4 tbs. butter (or more to taste)

Method of Preparation:

Using a rolling pin, roll out and flatten each piece of bread as much as possible. Spread Hazelnut spread on the bread, then place banana slices on one end and roll it up tight.

Put Maria cookies in a bag and smash them into crumbles.

Dip the roll-ups in the raw scrambled egg, and then coat each one with the cookie crumbs.

Heat butter in a skillet and sauté the roll-up, turning so that each side is cooked. When it’s toasted all around, it’s done!

To Plate:

Serve hot and enjoy!

Serves: 6

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.