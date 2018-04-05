Sweat out the week at Brooklyn Fitboxing in Coral Gables

Working out has come a long way since Jane Fonda and Richard Simmons. Now you don’t need a thigh-high leotard to get your fitness on. There’s one place where you will get a kick out of hitting things.

Yo! Deco Drivers! Brooklyn Fitboxing wants you to channel your inner Rocky Balboa.

Gabriel Lamas: “Brooklyn Fitboxing is a brand-new group workout that combines boxing, kickboxing, functional training and conditioning into a fun, high-intensity 47-minute workout class.”

Here they use high-tech punching bags.

Gabriel Lamas: “We have sensors on top of all our bags. The sensors track how accurately you strike your bag and how hard you strike your bag, and gives you a score out of 100 based on that.”

Don’t let the Brooklyn name fool you. Coral Gables is this international brand’s first stop in the U.S.

Gabriel Lamas: “Brooklyn Fitboxing started in Madrid, Spain. We actually don’t have a location in Brooklyn.”

The classes are small, and everyone gets one-on-one attention.

Gabriel Lamas: “You don’t need to be a professional boxer, you don’t need to be an athlete, you just need to come and be someone who wants to work out.”

Each class has a warm-up, about a half hour of boxing and kickboxing, then a cool down.

Gabriel Lamas: “Brooklyn Fitboxing is a combination of aerobic and resistance training. We estimate you burn over 1,000 calories in a workout.”

The workouts are choreographed and timed to music — and a screen in the front shows you the skills and keeps track of how you’re doing.

Orianna Caschetta, patron: “It’s a way of getting your workout in, but also enjoying your time.”

The classes cost about $11 each.

And Brooklyn Fitboxing likes to keep you on your toes, so they regularly change up the workouts.

Gabriel Lamas: “The average person comes two to three times a week, so by the second week, when you started to master the program, we have changed everything completely.”

Brooklyn Fitboxing sounds like a hit.

FOR MORE INFO:

Brooklyn Fitboxing

2615 Ponce De Leon Blvd.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 542-0363

https://www.brooklynfitboxing.com/web/usa

