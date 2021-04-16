Sustainable Supperclub to host pop-up dinner at Verde in honor of Earth Day

Mark your calendars! Earth Day is April 22. Don’t have plans yet? We have a suggestion. There’s a dinner happening that’s good for you and helps the environment at the same time.

Feast your eyes on how Verde in Miami is celebrating Earth Day 2021!

Jennifer Weinberg, Sustainable Supperclub: “In honor of Earth Day, Sustainable Supperclub is hosting a pop up dinner at Verde.”

The supper club’s goal: teach about sustainable food by serving it.

Jennifer Weinberg: “Forty percent of food in the U.S. goes to waste. It doesn’t make it to the market, so we work with farmers to bring that produce to the public and help those in need.”

The dinner kicks off with healthy appetizers.

Jennifer Weinberg: “We try to use as much as we can that is sustainable. Being that it’s mainly vegetables, we are able to do that.”

Gabriela Pelayo, diner: “It was great. I loved the hummus and the cucumber together.”

Who knew something so tasty could help the planet?

After the apps, make room for the main course, dessert and…

Jennifer Weinberg: “At this event we will have a fellow from the New World Symphony performing.”

Since this is about being green, you do have to spend some to go.

Jennifer Weinberg: “The cost is $110. A portion of the proceeds benefits Friends of the New World Symphony, as well as Food Ease, which rescues food, and then, delivers it to those in need.”

Sit back, relax, enjoy.

The pop up dinner at Verde is for everyone who wants to give the Earth a giant hug.

Gabriela Pelayo: “It’s always been one of my favorite spots in Miami, and it’s great food and a great view.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Verde

(at Pérez Art Museum Miami)

1103 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

786-345-5697

www.pamm.org/dining

Sustainable Supperclub

sustainablesupper.org

