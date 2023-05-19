It’s no secret we love to shop here on Deco, especially when it comes to fashion finds to the cutest jewelry.

Not that we needed another place to shop at, but now Wynwood is getting a brand-new sustainable clothing store right from the streets of New York.

At The Canvas, you’ll find the latest in sustainable and upcycled styles. But rather than coming from one designer, you can check out many designers all at once.

The styles at The Canvas won’t let you be clothes-minded about sustainable fashion.

Isabelle Dame: “The Canvas is at heart a multi-brand concept store focused on sustainability.”

Think of it like a food hall but for fashion, where you can find different sustainable and eco-friendly brands.

Isabelle Dame: “You could find a little bit of everything at The Canvas. From cool streetwear T-shirts, to upcycled sweatshirts, gorgeous swimwear, one-of-a-kind vintage bralettes,”

It also happens to be the company’s first store outside of New York.

Isabelle Dame: “Miami really feels like the next great fashion capital of the United States. Every time I come down here, I feel like there’s something happening everywhere. There’s so much color, life and excitement.”

Some of the brands they have include Clandestina.

Isabelle Dame: “Clandestina was the first private fashion brand in Cuba. Everything they make is upcycled from what they can find on the island. From pants upcyled from old army uniforms to cute crop tops made out of worker uniforms.”

They even have young designers stepping onto the scene, too

Isabelle Dame: “Alina Yenelly, she’s a very young designer from Riga Latvia, and all of her pieces are this unique mix of feminine and edgy.”

When in Miami, a cute swimsuit is always a must.

Isabelle Dame: “Argo Swim. They create gorgeous vintage inspired swimwear in luxurious rich colors.”

And besides being good for the environment…

Isabelle Dame: “When you come to Canvas, you know you’re going to leave with something you know you can’t find anywhere else. Everything we have here comes from the heart, and it serves as an antidote to fast fashion.”

