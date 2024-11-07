MIAMI (WSVN) - The suspected killer of popular Cuban reggaeton artist El Taiger faced a South Florida judge.

Damián Valdez-Galloso appeared in bond court Thursday morning, one day after the 49-year-old was extradited from New York to Miami.

The suspect faces a slew of charges, including second-degree murder, failure to register as a sex offender and tampering with evidence.

Valdez-Galloso is accused of fatally shooting El Taiger, born José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, in Hialeah last month.

The victim was found shot in an abandoned SUV near Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 3. He was taken to the hospital where he died about a week later.

El Taiger was 37 years old.

