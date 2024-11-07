WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The man accused in the fatal shooting of Cuban reggaeton artist El Taiger has been sent back to South Florida.

Damián Valdez-Galloso was extradited from New York and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Center in West Miami-Dade on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old was charged with second-degree murder.

Police said Valdez-Galloso shot and killed the renowned singer, born José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, in Hialeah last month.

El Taiger was found in an abandoned SUV near Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 3 and died at the hospital about a week later.

