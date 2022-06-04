(WSVN) - South Florida got soaked this weekend by torrential rains as a system expected to turn into a tropical storm swept across the Sunshine State, and the tropical trouble led to some unique some storm scenes.

What looks like a dog park in a pool is actually a flooded backyard in North Miami Beach. Video from a 7News viewer showed several canines jumping into the standing water.

North of the county line, a catfish was caught on camera swimming on a Sunrise sidewalk.

Down in Miami Shores, video showed an entire school of fish swimming in a parking garage.

In downtown Miami, water poured from a Miami-Dade County Transit bus, and a sports car became stuck at an intersection that was underwater.

Many residents heeded the advice of experts and opted against leaving home unless they needed to. A man in Davie, for instance, broke out a kayak instead.

In Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, a Corvette drove through the water along Southwest Ninth Street. The colorful remarks captured in the audio are unprintable here.

Someone else in Little Havana took an ice cooler for a spin around the neighborhood.

The makeshift water sports did not stop there. In Plantation, a pickup truck dragged a pair of daredevils though the floodwaters for some water skiing action.

Finally, in downtown Fort Lauderdale, a four-legged friend got an assist to squeeze in some surfing near Las Olas Boulevard.

