Surf Souleil makes eco-friendly swimwear for both humans and dogs

(WSVN) - These are truly the dog days of summer, and dressing your fur-ever friend in human clothes is usually hilarious, but now, it can be chic, too.

A South Florida swimwear brand has found a way to be eco-friendly, charitable and paw-sitively adorable.

This fashion shoot has gone to the dogs.

Surf Souleil specializes in eco-friendly swimwear for women, but that’s not all.

Nicole Vorias, Surf Souleil: “There’s so much scrap material that gets wasted during production, and we were thinking, what could we do with all that scrap material?”

The answer? Matching doggy swimwear. Twinning is winning!

Nicole Vorias: “It’s kind of been more popular, I’m scared to say, than my women’s swimwear line. But they both really compliment each other.”

Better yet, Surf Souleil does this for a good cause.

A portion of their proceeds goes to no kill animal shelters, and some of the dogs in our photoshoot are up for adoption.

Nicole Vorias: “We loved the idea of creating a swimwear line for animals but also putting the charity angle in it.”

The doggy models were mostly a joy to work with, but sometimes they’d just walk off set. Ugh… What a diva.

Surf Souleil and some very good pups have even better featured on the runway for swim week.

Nicole Vorias: “We love putting that kind of scenario together where we have a fashion show. We have shelter dogs, and we have a mass audience of people, so you have a better chance of getting the dogs adopted.”

But for all you already proud dog moms out there…

Nicole Vorias: “It’s the perfect little South Florida attire for the mommy and me kind of doggie matching beachwear.”

For more info:

Surf Souleil

www.surfsouleil.com

917-817-3041

