Superfood Grain Bowl/ Punch Bowl Social, Miami

(WSVN) - Since most in Florida have been told to stay home, now is the perfect time to try something different for dinner. A recipe that’s easy and healthy. That’s what we like as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Lee Velasco

The Restaurant: Punch Bowl Social, Miami

The Dish: Superfood Grain Bowl

Ingredients:

1/2 cup fried farro

1/2 cup quinoa, cooked

1 oz. miso ginger vinaigrette

1/2 cup kale

1 radish, shaved

1/4 cup shiitake mushrooms, no stem

1/4 cup roasted carrots

1/4 alfalfa sprouts

1/4 cup pickled fresno chilies

2 tsp. shallot thyme vinaigrette

1 tsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 soft poached egg

1 pinch kosher salt

1 pinch black peppercorn, ground

Method of Preparation:

In a small saute pan, heat up the olive oil and saute and carrots and shiitake mushrooms.

Season carrots and mushrooms with kosher salt.

In a small mixing bowl, toss the farro and quinoa with miso ginger vinaigrette.

Place farro and quinoa in center of a large coupe bowl, making a small well to hold the poached egg.

In small mixing bowls, toss the radish, alfalfa sprouts, and kale separately in shallot thyme vinaigrette.

To Plate:

Place each of the dressed ingredients around the bowl, including the carrot and mushroom mix.

Top with poached egg and garnish the egg with a drizzle of miso ginger vinaigrette.

Break the egg yolk and mix ingredients together before enjoying.

Punch Bowl Social

2660 NW 3rd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

punchbowlsocial.com/

*Currently, Punch Bowl Social is closed due to the COVID-19 crisis. Like so many other restaurants featured in Bite with Belkys over the years, Punch Bowl Social will need your support once they reopen.

