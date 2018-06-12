‘SuperFly’ cast talk remake of ’70s hit movie

Put the word “super” in front of anything and it instantly becomes awesome. Superman, super sale, and in theaters Wednesday, “SuperFly.” Deco sat down with the cast for a “super” interview.

Trevor Jackson (as Youngblood Priest): “Welcome to my world. I’ve been working these streets since I was 11.”

“SuperFly” is set in Atlanta, but we flew to Los Angeles to chat with the cast.

Trevor Jackson: “You got the suit and the socks.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I had to step my game up. This is ‘SuperFly.'”

Trevor Jackson (as Youngblood Priest): “We’ve been operating under the radar. All of that is about to change.”

Trevor Jackson plays Youngblood Priest, a drug dealer who wants to make one last score before getting out of the business for good.

Chris Van Vliet: “What does it mean to be ‘SuperFly?'”

Trevor Jackson: “I feel like it means to be unapologetic for who you are and do things out of love.”

This movie is a remake of the 1972 classic, also called “Super Fly.”

Ron O’Neal (as Priest): “He ain’t just fly, he’s ‘SuperFly.’ Yeah.”

Chris Van Vliet: “The original ‘Super Fly’ was obviously such an important film when it first came out. How do you pay tribute to that film while still making your own film seem unique?”

Trevor Jackson: “I think it’s the themes, and I think it’s the characters and the motivation behind the characters. I think they are all the same as the original, but obviously 2018 is way different than the ’70s.”

Lex Scott Davis (as Georgia): “You can be whatever you want to be.”

Lex Scott Davis: “To revamp it and redo it for my generation and a younger generation is a huge responsibility, but I’m really excited to be in this position.”

Everything in this movie is big — the action, the wardrobe and, oh yes, the hair.

Chris Van Vliet: “I have to ask you about your hair in this film.”

Trevor Jackson: “Yes.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Start to finish, how long did that take?”

Trevor Jackson: “That took about 30 minutes a day. That wasn’t a perm. They just straightened my actual hair.”

Michael Kenneth Williams (as Scatter): “Come on, let’s take a drive.”

“SuperFly” hits theaters Wednesday, June 13.

