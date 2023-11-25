SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tucked away at a Southwest Miami-Dade shopping center is what many people call a neighborhood gem. On Saturday, hundreds of people hit the rink on Saturday night to celebrate a skating rink that’s given the South Florida memories over the years.

“So many people love this place,” said employee and skater Cordell Leandre.

“I never thought a single business would have the impact that this place has,” said Tom Mitchell, partner of Super Wheels. “It is extremely emotional.”

Super Wheels Skating Center, originally called Hot Wheels, has withstood the ups and downs of the last approximately 50 years as one of the last rinks in South Florida.

“It’s not about, ‘How much money can I make today?’ It’s, ‘How many customers do I have in 10 years?'” said Mitchell. “It’s been 48 years, and millions of people have come into this building just under the Super Wheels brand name.”

Mitchell has been one of the people behind the magic of the roller rink.

“My brain is having a hard time understanding the end,” he said.

Mitchell said he tried as hard as he could to save the business after the building where the roller rink resides was sold. His lease is up at the end of the year.

“I just want people to leave here with a smile on their face and cherish everything we’ve ever done,” he said.

On Saturday, several special guest DJs who started their careers right at the roller rink’s DJ booth returned for one final gig.

“I don’t skate, but I used to come for the music by DJ Laz” said one woman.

“This building really shaped my musical outlook on life,” said DJ Irie, who started his career there.

DJ Zog said he also got his break at the rink.

“They hosted DJ competitions, and the winner would be a DJ on Power 96, so that’s how I started my career,” he said.

It is now a relic of a different time.

“Why do people wanna go in circles? But it’s just something, for that few hours, you are free,” said Leandre.

Super Wheels will be remembered as a place where laughs were shared and relationships blossomed.

“It’s where most of my friends have met each other. My wife and I met at the skating center,” Mitchell continued. “The music, the times, it just brings so many happy thoughts for so many.”

“We met here May 21, 1988,” said one couple.

These are memories of the rink that will live on even after the name Super Wheels is no more.

“Ir’s about family. That’s what skating’s about,” said Mitchell.

Super Wheels will be open until Dec. 30. The new property owners announced the skating rink will remain there but will be under new management and under a different name: Miami Roller Rink.

