Super-powered siblings deal with doomsday — again — in Season 2 of ‘Umbrella Academy’

Stopping the apocalypse isn’t easy, but thanks to Netflix, you can watch “The Umbrella Academy” try to do it, one episode at a time. The second season of the popular superhero series is finally here, and the cast is telling Deco all about it.

Aidan Gallagher (as Number Five): “What the hell did we do now?”

The world is still on fire, in Season 2 of “The Umbrella Academy” on Netflix.

Once again, it’s up to seven super-powered and super dysfunctional siblings to fix it.

Aidan Gallagher (as Number Five): “First off, I wanna say, we brought the end of the world back here with us.”

Robert Sheehan (as Klaus Hargreeves): Oh, my God. Again?”

Last year, the sibs barely escaped the apocalypse by time-traveling. Now they’re stuck in the 1960s — and one of them is in an asylum.

David Castañeda says he’s not surprised it’s Diego.

David Castañeda: “I feel like Diego had it coming for himself just because he’s so damn stubborn.”

When it comes to stubbornness, Aidan Gallagher’s Five doesn’t fall far behind, but dealing with doomsday twice kind of takes a toll on you.

Aidan Gallagher: “I don’t have any psychological trauma that I’m aware of. I think Five would benefit from finding some mental peace.”

“The Umbrella Academy” is action-packed, but it’s also funny.

Tom Hopper and Emmy Raver-Lampman, who play Luther and Allison, couldn’t stop laughing on the set.

Emmy Raver-Lampman: “He just kept doing this arm gesture, and I could not keep a straight face, ever. It’s his silly little face.”

Tom Hopper: “It is my goofy face.”

Same goes for Justin H. Min and Robert Sheehan, aka Ben and Klaus.

Robert Sheehan: “He’s the easiest one to get. That’s why I love him, because he’s always laughing.”

Justin H. Min: “Your line this season where you talk about the sarong? I had tears streaming down my face.”

In the show, these characters all have powers.

Aidan Gallagher (as Number Five): “Luther, super strength. Klaus can commune with the dead. Allison can rumor anyone to do anything.”

But what super ability would the cast give each other in real life?

Tom Hopper: “For me, for Emmy, would be the superpower to be able to just create quality like that, because Emmy is so driven.”

Aidan gave Deco something fun.

Aidan Gallagher: “I’ll give you the ability to manipulate gravity. That way, you can not only make yourself fly, but you can bring a friend with you.”

Justin said that he’d give Robert Cupid’s bow, but he forgot something.

Robert Sheehan: “What a terrible torture that would be. ‘Here’s Cupid’s bow, right? And, sorry, I don’t have any arrows, but I’ll see you next week. I’ll see what I can do.'”

Season 2 of “The Umbrella Academy” is now streaming on Netflix.

