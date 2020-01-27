Super Bowl Live welcomes fans of all ages to Bayfront Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Super Bowl is still nearly a week away, but you wouldn’t know that walking through Bayfront Park.

Super Bowl Live, a free event in the heart of downtown Miami, is stretching the biggest night in sports and entertainment into one whole week.

From rock climbing to Instagramming, to eating and drinking, to live music, the event offers fun for the whole family.

“We enjoy the music, the drinks. The girls play around,” said a woman who brought her family on Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium, Feb. 2, but revelers who came to Super Bowl Live were split down the middle when asked to predict the winner.

“Well, it would have been the Patriots, but I’m going with the 49ers, so they have to win,” said a woman.

Even Hall of Famer Jason Taylor stopped by with his prediction as to who will emerge triumphant in next Sunday’s game.

“Right now, I’m probably going to say Kansas City. [Patrick] Mahomes is so dynamic,” he said.

Taylor admitted he is bitter he never got to play in the big game, but he has seen it live.

“I’ve been to one, for a half. That’s when I was inducted into the Hall of Fame,” he said.

He paused, then added, “Actually, I made it through the whole game.”

Football festivities will also be going down on South Beach at Lummus Park, where Fox Sports will be broadcasting live leading up to the big game.

Revelers at Super Bowl Live were also reflecting on the life and career of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in California along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other victims, Sunday morning.

As a tribute to the longtime Los Angeles Lakers player, organizers lit up the main Super Bowl 54 sculpture in purple and gold, his team’s colors.

