Super Bowl Live kicks into high gear ahead of game amid road closures

MIAMI (WSVN) - Football fans of all ages have plenty of NFL-related fun to look forward to this weekend at Super Bowl Live, but road closures in downtown Miami could pose a challenge for revelers trying to reach the venue.

Friday meant football fun for attendees who braved traffic congestion to come to Super Bowl Live at Bayfront Park.

The free fan festival drew a big crowd as Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers crept closer.

Revelers enjoyed live music and had an opportunity to see some famous faces.

“You get to see all of the stars, all of the NFL players,” said football fan Lonnie Jacobs. “I got to see Michael Irvin, Dan Marino.”

Hip-hop artist MC Hammer said he definitely knows who he’s rooting for.

“The 49ers will win. I’m gonna be here to catch it, so that’s number 1,” he said. “Number 2, the most exciting aspect is going to be, as usual, the commercials, and I have a commercial with Cheetos.”

Team loyalty is the name of the game for attendees.

Football fan Tony Arias professed his allegiance to the 49ers, though his son feels differently.

“Kansas City, and he loves all of that, so he’s a big fan,” he said. “I’m a San Francisco 49ers fan, so we’re rivals.”

But all this free fun comes at a small price, as part of Biscayne Boulevard remains shut down in front of Bayfront Park.

The road closures have been causing some traffic trouble.

“I came prepared, but man, we got a break,” said football fan Michelle Jacobs. “I was great. No problems at all. I’m loving it.”

Super Bowl Live is scheduled to wrap up at 11 p.m. on Friday and resume Saturday, its final day, at 11 a.m. For more information, click here.

WSVN’s coverage of Super Bowl 54 will begin Sunday at 8 a.m. on Today in Florida.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.