Super Bowl season is right around the corner. Sure, there’s a game, but what we really care about is the entertainment! This year, it’s about more than just commercials.

Melissa Etheridge is no stranger to the football field. This weekend she’s gearing up for the gridiron.

The singer-songwriter will perform the national anthem at Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots.

And this proud hometown girl isn’t keeping a secret about who she’s rooting for.

Melissa Etheridge: “Go Chiefs.”

The AFC Championship is one of two games leading to the biggest one of them all — Super Bowl 53.

But yada-yada, enough about sports. It’s all about the commercials.

After last year’s success, Doritos is taking a different kind of chance.

That’s what we call a super group!

Chance the Rapper is joining the Backstreet Boys.

And it’s the joy of Cardi B for Pepsi. The rapper has been named this year’s celebrity spokesperson for the soda brand.

It’s a pretty big deal, especially when you remember some of the superstars who’ve done it in the past.

Michael Jackson (in Pepsi commercial): “You’re the Pepsi generation.”

Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Pink and Beyoncé, just to name a few.

When it comes to the stage, the Foo Fighters know how to rock. But on the football field? Not so much.

Dave Grohl and the guys transform into a fictional football team called the San Fernando Jackalopes in a promo video for their DirecTV concert special the night before the big game.

Let’s just say they should probably stick to music.

