Sunset Yoga Cruise takes class out of the studio, onto the water

Sunset Yoga Cruise takes yoga classes out of the studio and onto the water as the sun sets.

Yoga is said to strengthen the body and calm the mind, but why not enjoy a view, too?

The Fort Lauderdale company is making waves as passengers are able to take a class on a moving boat.

Carolina Figares, Going with the Flow: “We offer the most amazing outdoor experience, the experience of practicing in a boat, which is a moving platform. We do yoga. We do meditation.”

Yoga lovers are able to practice their poses on a floating platform.

Carolina Figares: “We just go out on the boat. We usually go around the canals, so we go around the back rivers here, passing the bridge, and then we turn around.”

Turns out doing yoga on a boat has some real benefits.

Carolina Figares: “There is a benefit, that is the challenge, that it’s a moving platform, so you have to use, if you’re doing balancing postures, you have to use a little more knowledge of your space.”

Taking a dip in the waters after working up a sweat can be the easiest way to cool off.

Passenger 1: “Would you go to a yoga studio for it, to kind of like fully zen out and just be in the zen room for a little bit? This just provides it naturally.”

The sunset cruise offers a full yoga class, along with a meditation session, snacks and, of course, the sunset.

Passenger 2: “I think this is an amazing experience. It’s just very relaxing and calming to combine water and yoga, it’s just beautiful.”

