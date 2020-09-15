Sunrise caterer combines food, technology for socially distant Rosh Hashanah celebrations

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, begins Friday night. Friends and family celebrate with a traditional meal, but getting together in the middle of COVID is going to be kind of tough, so we know a place that’s going to help you serve the same food to everybody, no matter where they’re at in South Florida.

Don’t go crazy like Kramer cooking for Rosh Hashanah.

MK Takeaways in Sunrise is going to cater your family’s new year’s meal and bring you together.

Karen Stanley, MK Takeaways: “Due to COVID and because everybody has to be socially distant right now, we decided, my husband had the wonderful idea of doing Zoom Rosh Hashanahs.”

Food and technology have formed a very tasty partnership here.

Karen Stanley: “Our goal is provide nice Rosh Hashanah meals for families to come together through Zoom and have a happy holiday.”

Everything is made fresh to order. All you have to do is heat up the dishes.

Karen Stanley: “They’ll get directions, instructions and just finish it off in the oven, so you get all the smells and the aromas without any of the hard work.”

There’s plenty of food to choose from.

You’ve got a variety of chala bread, brisket and beef with gravy, sweet noodle pudding, various vegetable dishes and, of course, apples and honey for a sweet new year.

Karen Stanley: “That’s because we wanted to link together different traditions from different paths of Judaism.”

Your order will be packed and ready to go for pickup or delivery. The point is to share the meal together, no matter where you’re at.

Karen Stanley: “This really is something that could be good for your kids that are off on their own in their 20s and also your grandparents.”

Man: “Well, it’s so great to spend Rosh Hashanah with you guys.”

Woman: “It’s like we’re all together, right?!”

Man: “Exactly right. It’s nice to be able to share a meal with your friends and family, and everyone’s having the same thing.”

Customer: “We can enjoy this fabulous meal all together, but apart.”

FOR MORE INFO:

MK Takeaways

12691 W. Sunrise Blvd.

Sunrise, FL 33323

954-669-1366

mktakeaways.com

