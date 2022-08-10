(WSVN) - This month could bring some of the hottest weather of the year, so why not cool things down with a refreshing summer salad? Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Aaron Kiser
The Restaurant: PLANTA Queen, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Sunomono Salad

Ingredients:
1/2 cup broccoli stem, julienne cut
1/2 cup cucumber, julienne cut
1/4 cup carrots, julienne cut
1/2 kombu (follow directions on pkg to boil/hydrate), cut into thin, noodle-like strips
1/2 cup green papaya, julienne cut
half an avocado
1 chili pepper or your choosing, sliced
Kosher salt
Springs of cilantro
2 tbsp. citrus-soy vinaigrette
1/2 lemon, squeezed
Sesame seeds
Crispy garlic

Method of Preparation:

  • Place all ingredients in a bowl (except for the avocado, sesame seeds and crispy garlic).
  • Season to taste with salt and toss.

To Plate:
Arrange salad on plate. Garnish with sliced avocado, sesame seeds and crispy garlic.

PLANTA Queen Fort Lauderdale
1201 E Las Olas Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
754-732-1952
https://www.plantarestaurants.com/

PLANTA Queen Fort Lauderdale is participating in Dine Out Lauderdale. Many restaurants in the area will be offering multi-course meals for one fixed price! For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox