(WSVN) - This month could bring some of the hottest weather of the year, so why not cool things down with a refreshing summer salad? Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Aaron Kiser

The Restaurant: PLANTA Queen, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Sunomono Salad

Ingredients:

1/2 cup broccoli stem, julienne cut

1/2 cup cucumber, julienne cut

1/4 cup carrots, julienne cut

1/2 kombu (follow directions on pkg to boil/hydrate), cut into thin, noodle-like strips

1/2 cup green papaya, julienne cut

half an avocado

1 chili pepper or your choosing, sliced

Kosher salt

Springs of cilantro

2 tbsp. citrus-soy vinaigrette

1/2 lemon, squeezed

Sesame seeds

Crispy garlic

Method of Preparation:

Place all ingredients in a bowl (except for the avocado, sesame seeds and crispy garlic).

Season to taste with salt and toss.

To Plate:

Arrange salad on plate. Garnish with sliced avocado, sesame seeds and crispy garlic.

PLANTA Queen Fort Lauderdale

1201 E Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

754-732-1952

https://www.plantarestaurants.com/

PLANTA Queen Fort Lauderdale is participating in Dine Out Lauderdale. Many restaurants in the area will be offering multi-course meals for one fixed price! For more information, click here.

