(WSVN) - This month could bring some of the hottest weather of the year, so why not cool things down with a refreshing summer salad? Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Aaron Kiser
The Restaurant: PLANTA Queen, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Sunomono Salad
Ingredients:
1/2 cup broccoli stem, julienne cut
1/2 cup cucumber, julienne cut
1/4 cup carrots, julienne cut
1/2 kombu (follow directions on pkg to boil/hydrate), cut into thin, noodle-like strips
1/2 cup green papaya, julienne cut
half an avocado
1 chili pepper or your choosing, sliced
Kosher salt
Springs of cilantro
2 tbsp. citrus-soy vinaigrette
1/2 lemon, squeezed
Sesame seeds
Crispy garlic
Method of Preparation:
- Place all ingredients in a bowl (except for the avocado, sesame seeds and crispy garlic).
- Season to taste with salt and toss.
To Plate:
Arrange salad on plate. Garnish with sliced avocado, sesame seeds and crispy garlic.
PLANTA Queen Fort Lauderdale
1201 E Las Olas Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
754-732-1952
https://www.plantarestaurants.com/
PLANTA Queen Fort Lauderdale is participating in Dine Out Lauderdale. Many restaurants in the area will be offering multi-course meals for one fixed price! For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.