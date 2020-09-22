Sunny Isles Beach chef brings restaurant experience to people’s homes

Thanks to COVID-19, not everybody’s comfortable eating out these days. I totally miss the food from my favorite restaurants. One chef has come up with a cool idea. He’s bringing their restaurant experience to your home.

Chef Tim Andriola usually does his cooking at Timo Restaurant in Sunny Isles, so what’s he doing in someone else’s kitchen? Making dinner.

Tim Andriola: “We decided that instead of people coming to our restaurant, that we would take the Timo experience to their homes.”

For people who aren’t comfortable dining out just yet, this is the next best thing.

Tim Andriola: “So what we’re doing is taking a COVID-negative chef, COVID-negative server and bringing them to their home and producing the same quality meal you would have at Timo Restaurant.”

Size doesn’t matter. Any kitchen will do.

Tim Andriola: “Typically, most home kitchens is fine for us to produce everything. We do a lot of prep at the restaurant, so we’re able to accommodate any situation, any type of venue.”

They’re ready to help you plan a memorable meal.

Tim Andriola: “Well, we have a few sample menus that people can choose from.”

If you want something special, that can be arranged, too.

Tim Andriola: “From the time we’ve opened, we’ve always catered to each individual person and what their tastes are — likes or dislikes.”

No need to go thirsty. They’re gonna help keep your glass full.

Tim Andriola: “If they want a wine pairing, we pair the wines for them, specifically. It’s not included in the price but certainly an option.”

You might want to kick off the night with some hors d’oeuvres and champagne to get things started.

After that, here’s an example of what to expect.

Tim Andriola: “And then we’re gonna start with some seared scallops with some gnocchi.”

Once the first course has been thoroughly enjoyed, it’s time for the entree.

Tim Andriola: “A short rib with a ribeye, kind of a duo of beef.”

Leave room for the third course. It’s Deco’s favorite part of the meal: dessert.

Tim Andriola: “And then we’re going to end the night with a chocolate pistachio bar.”

Make sure to get a selfie with the chef before the night’s over.

You’ll definitely want to remember this delicious experience.

Client: “We didn’t have to cook. We didn’t have to clean. It was very safe.”

The chef can cook for up to 10 people.

FOR MORE INFO:

Timo Restaurant

17624 Collins Ave.

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

305-936-1008

timorestaurant.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.