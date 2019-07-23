Sun Tower Hotel & Suites offers beach day package included with hotel amenities

“Get a room.” Over-affectionate couples have been hearing that for years. You don’t have to slobber over your special someone to hang out in an ocean-front hideaway. A Fort Lauderdale hotel is putting the “suite” in a sweetheart deal that makes your day — and night — at the beach unforgettable.

Feel like getting away from it all? Even for just a day?

Sun Tower Hotel & Suites on Fort Lauderdale Beach has a deal you’ll definitely dig.

Christine Marsters, Sun Hotel and Suites: “We created the beach day package, which includes coming onto our property. Being a registered guest, you get a room up until 8 o’clock at night.”

You can thank your friends and neighbors in the 954 for the package.

Christine Marsters: “We were getting a lot of inquiries about guests coming on the property and using all of our amenities since we do sit directly on the sand in Fort Lauderdale.”

This isn’t your typical day-pass deal. For $99, the room is yours and so is everything else.

Christine Marsters: “We have lounge chairs, towels, umbrellas. We also have complimentary kayaks and paddleboards for your use for the day.”

Of course, the heated pool is yours to enjoy, too.

Having a room waiting for you is very cool.

Having a room with a fabulous view is even better.

Christine Marsters: “We have 23 ocean-front rooms.”

Sooner or later, you’re bound to get hungry and thirsty. For a little extra, the Sandbar Grille will take care of you.

One thing you should know, this is a “day of” deal.

Christine Marsters: “The day you decide to come to the beach and relax, you can call the hotel directly, and we’ll tell you about availability for the day.”

When the need for a break-away day hits you — and you know it will — your room is waiting at the Sun Tower.

Jensen, customer: “I think it’s a great idea. You get the beach chairs, the paddleboards, and if you get tired, you can go up to the room.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Sun Tower Hotel & Suites

2030 N. Ocean Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

954-565-5700

suntowerhotelsuites.com/

