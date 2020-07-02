Summer splash: Swimply lets you beat the heat by booking private pools

It is hot in SoFlo, like really, really hot, and it’s probably only gonna get hotter. It’s the perfect time to take a dip in the pool, but don’t go off the deep end if you don’t have a pool, because a little cash can get you a little splash.

Ahh, the sweet sound of summer in SoFlo.

These guys look right at home, but this actually isn’t their pool or house. It’s a rental, made possible by Swimply.

Bunim Laskin, CEO, Swimply: “Swimply is an online marketplace that allows pool owners to share their pool by the hour when they’re not using it, on their own terms, and for families and friends nearby to just find a pool that’s available for the afternoon.”

Think of it as Airbnb, but for swimming pools. Instead of paying per day, you book by the hour.

All you have to do is go online or download the Swimply app, find your city and pick your personal paradise.

Bunim Laskin: “There’s pretty much a pool for everybody. You have incredibly luxurious pools with hot tubs and barbecues for people that wanna be more posh. You have cute and comfortable swimming pools for families that just want to spend some intimate time together.”

We checked out a picture perfect spot in South Miami. Check out that view!

Colin, the homeowner, says he’s been renting out his pool for two years, and it’s been smooth waters.

Colin Knight, homeowner: “Most of the time, the pool is sitting unused, and it’s a great way for me to recoup some of the expenses of maintaining a pool, at the same time providing a service to people that need a pool to use.”

Hosts and guests can communicate through the Swimply app, which limits in-person interactions, so by the time you get there, you can let yourself in, unwind and have fun.

David Farhi, customer: “When we first walked in here, I just turned to my friend, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, look at that: water, that we can actually go into. And it’s not a bathtub, it’s a pool!'”

Swimply is all about convenience, which means you can find pools on the spot with pretty short notice.

Bunim Laskin: “Seventy percent of our bookings are same-day bookings. People that are like, ‘Hey let’s go for a swim at 3 p.m.'”

With the temperatures rising in SoFlo there’s never been a better time to cool off.

David Farhi: “Honestly, it’s something that I really really needed, and I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to come out here and just kick it back for the day.”

