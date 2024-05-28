Well, it’s Memorial Day and that means the unofficial start to our sweltering summer. The season means different things to different people, but one thing’s for sure: Some big, big movies are coming our way.

We’ve rounded up a half-dozen films we think will be major blockbusters.

Get ready for some cinematic heat.

Olivia Cooke (as Queen Alicent): “Feels like there’s a lot of pressure to be back for season two. Yeah, it’s nerve-racking.”

Hugh Jackman (as Wolverine): “Give me one more drink and then I’ll leave.”

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “Hi peanut. Imma need you to come with me right now.”

Hugh Jackman (as Wolverine): “Look lady I’m not interested.”

Deadpool & Wolverine

You may not be interested, Mr. Jackman, but the whole world’s waiting to check out “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Considering the spunky public bromance Hugh and Ryan Reynolds have been having over the years, this pairing should be really something to see.

A Quiet Place: Day One

Joseph Quinn (as Eric): “We stay here we die.”

Lupita Nyong’o (as Sam): “I have a plan.”

New York City can be very noisy but in “A Quiet Place: Day One, the Big Apple goes silent when aliens with super-hearing invade.

This is the third film in the franchise and this is a prequel to the original film from 2018.

Horizon: An American Saga

Kevin Costner (as Hayes Ellison): “What? [kicks and punches man] We’ve talked enough.”

The Civil War is the backdrop to “Horizon: An American Saga,” Kevin Costner’s latest exploration of the Old West.

The word “saga” is no hype. This film comes in four chapters. The first one hits theaters next month; the second will be released in August.

Fly Me to the Moon

Channing Tatum (as Cole Davis): “What are you doing?”

Scarlett Johansson (as Kelly Jones): “I tracked you down because I thought we had a connection.”

Channing Tatum (as Cole Davis): “What?”

Scarlett Johansson (as Kelly Jones): “I’m joking, I work here now.”

No summer is complete with a romantic comedy, right?

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum fill the bill with “Fly Me to the Moon.”

Love takes flight during the days of the 1969 moon landing.

Twisters

Glen Powell (as Tyler Ownes): “AW she’s perfect!”

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Kate Cooper): “She’s gorgeous.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Kate Cooper): “We never had a chance.”

Twenty-eight years after “Twister” rumbled its way into theaters, the sequel is finally here.

“Twisters” is the story of two tornado chasers who risk their lives testing an experimental weather alert system.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Eddie Murphy (as Axel Foley): “This is really embarrassing. You know part of me rather get locked up than put in this little Fischer Price looking squad car. Y’all are the Lego cops.”

Buckle up, Los Angeles, he’s back in town.

Eddie Murphy brings back one of his iconic characters in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.”

This time around, the street-wise cop’s daughter is in big trouble, so daddy’s got to stop the bad guys, any way he can.

Judge Reinhold (as Billy Rosewood ): “God I missed you Axel.”

