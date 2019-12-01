Sugar Cookies/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Here’s a tasty recipe for some sweet treats you can share with loved ones this holiday season. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Dish: Sugar Cookies
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Tradition: Holiday Cookies Exchange
Ingredients:
½ cup granulated sugar
½ cup powdered sugar
½ cup butter or margarine, softened
½ cup vegetable oil
½ teaspoon vanilla
1 egg
2 cups + 2 tablespoons cups flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon cream of tartar
½ teaspoon salt
colored sugar
Method of Preparation:
- In a large bowl, beat granulated sugar, powdered sugar and butter with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Beat in oil, vanilla and eggs until well blended.
- On low speed, beat in flour, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt until a dough forms. Cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight.
- Heat oven to 375 degrees. Shape dough into 1-inch balls and place 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten each cookie out. Sprinkle with colored sugar.
- Bake 15-20 minutes or until cookies are set, but not brown. Immediately remove from cookie sheets.
— Makes 30 cookies.
