Sugar Cookies/ Belkys

The Dish: Sugar Cookies

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Tradition: Holiday Cookies Exchange

Ingredients:

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup powdered sugar

½ cup butter or margarine, softened

½ cup vegetable oil

½ teaspoon vanilla

1 egg

2 cups + 2 tablespoons cups flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

½ teaspoon salt

colored sugar

Method of Preparation:

In a large bowl, beat granulated sugar, powdered sugar and butter with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Beat in oil, vanilla and eggs until well blended.

On low speed, beat in flour, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt until a dough forms. Cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight.

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Shape dough into 1-inch balls and place 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten each cookie out. Sprinkle with colored sugar.

Bake 15-20 minutes or until cookies are set, but not brown. Immediately remove from cookie sheets.

— Makes 30 cookies.

