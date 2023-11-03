HOLLYWOOD, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Actor Alan Ruck, known for his roles in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Succession,” was allegedly behind the wheel of a truck that slammed into a Hollywood pizza restaurant on Halloween, police say.

The crash happened at around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday evening, when a three-car collision resulted in Ruck’s Rivian pickup truck veering off of the road and slamming into the Raffallo’s Pizza building, located in the 1600 block of La Brea Avenue.

Ruck, who famously starred as Cameron Frye in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” which ironically features one of the most famous car crashes in film history, was apparently uninjured in the incident.

One person, a 32-year-old man, was hospitalized afterwards with injuries that are not considered to be serious, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.

Surveillance footage from the pizza restaurant shows the moments that Ruck’s truck rear-ended another car sitting at a stop light, hurtling through the intersection and clipping another car that was also stopped at an adjacent portion of the crossing before slamming into the building.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, Los Angeles Police Department detectives told KCAL News that they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Restaurant owners showed the damage left behind by the violent crash, with debris still littering the floor at the back of the building where their restrooms are located.

“The good thing is, nobody was inside of the restroom,” said Walter Rosales, the owner of Raffallo’s. “It was really hard last night, all the people that were crying … because they know to us, they know for so many years, they were crying and giving thanks to God because we were alive.”

SkyCal was overhead in the moments after the crash, showing Ruck’s truck with considerable damage to the front end and a large hole in the side of the building.

The restaurant was yellow-tagged by Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety personnel who were called to the scene in order to assess the integrity of the building’s structure.

Outside of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” Ruck has appeared in dozens of other films and television shows over the years, including “Spin City” and the hit HBO dark comedy/political drama “Succession,” which earned him an Emmy nomination for his role as Connor Roy.

