You might think a blimp is nothing but a bunch of giant rubbers patched together in the sky. Well for Subway, it’s actually a giant footlong in the clouds because they’re taking over the blimp business.

They turned one into a sub and decided to invite people to ride inside. Deco got a seat to give you a glimpse of the blimp.

No need to get your vision checked. Yep, that’s a flying sandwich over your head.

Jorge Perez/So-Flo franchise owner: “It’s a huge subway blimp. So Subway has spent the last couple of years trying to really transform the way that we’re doing things and we want to make it real big and real known. If that’s what it’s going to take to get you to think of us, that’s what we’ll do.

“Subway in the sky” is a glow-up that’s blowing up the nation.

Jorge Perez: “We’ve been to Kansas City, we spent a few days in Orlando and now we’re in sunny South Florida. “When you go into the blimp, you’re greeted by this wonderful pilot. Everyone gets a flight of these incredible new deli hero subs; the Titan Turkey, the Grand Slam Ham, the Great Garlic roast beef and the last one the Beast. And you get to try it while being a thousand feet in the air, how cool is that?”

The 75 minutes airship dining experience is for select die-hard Subway fans. For the 305, only 120 deli fiends got picked out of eight thousand hopefuls.

And they’ve been waiting since early September to feel this high.

Alexandra Topal: “Oh my gosh, it was the most amazing experience I’ve ever had. I never thought I would ride a blimp. It’s a giant sub, the sub’s delicious looking too.”

It was not easy to make this beasty sub fly in the air. Kind of like a marriage counseling session. It took a lot of hot air and patching up to do.

Jorge Perez: “The blimp is actually 180 feet, it’s painted over with our largest sub to date, which is the Beast.”

While you’re waiting for your turn, you can play with some life size fresh ingredients.

Jorge Perez: “Subway has actually created this cool setup here. We’ve got the airstream and we’ve got the artist. And it’s just a place to hangout we have hats for the guests, for the kids, we have sunglasses. This is really an event to try and bring the community together.”

The last stop of this meaty tour is right here in SoFlo, Subway’s home base. What a way to chomp down and enjoy the breathtaking views.

Joseph Lui: “I like the beach view because it’s not something you can really get from an airplane. I’ve lived in Florida for about 36 years and never got to see it from that angle so it was really great.”

Tomorrow’s the last day to ride on “Subway in the sky,” But subway is hinting for more exciting experiences.

MORE INFO:

register.subwayinthesky

