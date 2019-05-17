Suarez vetoes plans to demolish Coconut Grove Playhouse

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has put a stop to commissioners’ plan to demolish the Coconut Grove Playhouse.

Miami commissioners had voted to tear down the historic playhouse, along Main Highway and Charles Avenue, but Suarez vetoed the controversial plan, Friday.

The mayor said he wants to work with the community to properly preserve the playhouse.

