Stuffed Pork Chops/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Week night meals are easy if you have the right recipe and pork is on the menu as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Stuffed Pork Chops
Ingredients:
4 thick cut pork loin chops, boneless
1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
1 cup spinach, chopped
3-4 Tbs. horseradish mustard
2 cups Panko bread crumbs
Complete Seasoning, your favorite, to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Heat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a 9 X 13 inch baking pan with cooking spray.
- Lay each chop on a cutting board, and with a sharp knife held parallel to the board, cut a pocket into the pork, leaving three sides intact. Stuff each chop with spinach and cheese.
- Place Panko bread crumbs in a shallow dish. Brush each chop with horseradish mustard then press into the bread crumbs. Do this on each side, then put into baking dish. Sprinkle with Complete Seasoning to taste.
- Bake for 45 minutes, until the internal temperature is 165 and the chops are brown and crispy.
To Plate:
Serve and enjoy!
Serves: 4
