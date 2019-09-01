Stuffed Pork Chops/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Week night meals are easy if you have the right recipe and pork is on the menu as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Stuffed Pork Chops

Ingredients:

4 thick cut pork loin chops, boneless

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 cup spinach, chopped

3-4 Tbs. horseradish mustard

2 cups Panko bread crumbs

Complete Seasoning, your favorite, to taste

Method of Preparation:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a 9 X 13 inch baking pan with cooking spray.

Lay each chop on a cutting board, and with a sharp knife held parallel to the board, cut a pocket into the pork, leaving three sides intact. Stuff each chop with spinach and cheese.

Place Panko bread crumbs in a shallow dish. Brush each chop with horseradish mustard then press into the bread crumbs. Do this on each side, then put into baking dish. Sprinkle with Complete Seasoning to taste.

Bake for 45 minutes, until the internal temperature is 165 and the chops are brown and crispy.

To Plate:

Serve and enjoy!

Serves: 4

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.