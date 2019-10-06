Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies/ Belkys

(WSVN) - In the mood for something sweet? We’ve got a treat that will make your mouth water! Something good is in the oven — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

Chocolate Chip cookie dough (store bought, or make your own)

Chocolate Sandwich Cookies (like Oreos)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Prepare the chocolate chip cookie dough according to package directions. (You can use a homemade recipe, but we like to cheat with a mix!) Use an ice cream scooper to evenly scoop out the dough then flatten it with your hands.

Place the chocolate cookie on top of the dough and then place another scoop of dough on top of that.

Seal the edges together by pressing and cupping the dough in hand until the chocolate sandwich cookie is completely enclosed.

Shape it into a thick patty. Repeat with the remaining cookies and dough.

Place the stuffed cookies on the sheet about 3 inches apart then put in the refrigerator for an hour. Cooling the dough keeps it from spreading out too much when it bakes.

Bake for 11-15 minutes until the cookies are cooked through. Let cool for 5 minutes before slicing and serving.

To Plate:

– Serve warm and enjoy!

Serves: 12

