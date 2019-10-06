Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies/ Belkys

(WSVN) - In the mood for something sweet? We’ve got a treat that will make your mouth water! Something good is in the oven — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ingredients:
Chocolate Chip cookie dough (store bought, or make your own)
Chocolate Sandwich Cookies (like Oreos)
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Prepare the chocolate chip cookie dough according to package directions. (You can use a homemade recipe, but we like to cheat with a mix!) Use an ice cream scooper to evenly scoop out the dough then flatten it with your hands.
- Place the chocolate cookie on top of the dough and then place another scoop of dough on top of that.
- Seal the edges together by pressing and cupping the dough in hand until the chocolate sandwich cookie is completely enclosed.
- Shape it into a thick patty. Repeat with the remaining cookies and dough.
- Place the stuffed cookies on the sheet about 3 inches apart then put in the refrigerator for an hour. Cooling the dough keeps it from spreading out too much when it bakes.
- Bake for 11-15 minutes until the cookies are cooked through. Let cool for 5 minutes before slicing and serving.
To Plate:
– Serve warm and enjoy!
Serves: 12
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.