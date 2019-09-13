Student athletes across South Florida take field trip to watch ‘Brian Banks’ movie

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of student athletes in South Florida left a movie theater in Hialeah learning a valuable lesson.

The students took a field trip on Tuesday to watch the emotional “Brian Banks” film.

After watching the movie, one student said he got the message: “One choice can determine your whole life.”

In the trailer for the movie based on the true story of Banks’ life, it is stated he was 16 years old when he was accused of a crime he did not commit. He lost 11 years, a scholarship and was prevented from playing football.

School Board Member Dr. Steve Gallon III hosted the showing for football players from Miami Carol City, Miami Norland and North Miami Senior High Schools. He said the goal of the field trip was for students to get an educational experience out of it.

“It’s about how you make decisions, not only for your ability to play football [or] your ability to study but your ability to prepare for life,” said Dr. Gallon III.

He said it’s also about “having a very clear snapshot relative to the dysfunction and, quite frankly, the injustice of the justice system that often affects our students.”

The true-life story depicted in the film shows how one decision shattered a teenager’s dream and how the criminal justice system entangles and shackles many, often those who are young, black men.

“I am innocent and the truth matters,” said Aldis Hodge in the film, who plays Banks.

After the movie finished, the student athletes were left with an inspiring message.

“It was a great movie. I love how he kept fighting and never gave up,” said Carol City High School student Earl Pope.

“He was a big time player, so he was really targeted,” said North Miami Senior High School student Herron Eniste. “I could really put myself in his footsteps and it really was meaningful.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools recently launched the “Values Matter Miami” initiative, a partnership with the Miami Dolphins that promotes and recognizes core values inside and outside of the classroom.

Dr. Gallon III said the field trip served as a great teaching point for the program.

“If you could just reach one, you’ve made a difference. I think we reached 300 today,” said Dr. Gallon III.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.