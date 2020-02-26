Strozzapreti with shrimp and zucchini/ Talento, Fort Lauderdale

(WSVN) - Shrimp and pasta always make for a great meal, but throw in some vegetables for a little extra pop of color and flavor. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Nicholas Cataldo
The Restaurant: Talento, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Strozzapreti
Ingredients:
320 g. Strozzapreti (substitute with cavatelli or penne; follow directions on package for preparation)
300 g. Zucchini
300 g. Red prawns (carabinero shrimp)
50 g. Shallot
100 g. heavy cream
50 g. White wine
40 g. Extra virgin olive oil
Black pepper 1 pinch
Salt up to 1 pinch
Method of Preparation:
- Clean, shell and devein the shrimp and cut some of them into two parts; others chopped.
- Wash the zucchini, slice and grate them using the large holes side of your grater.
- Peel the garlic clove and remove the inner core; chopped ¼ of onions.
- Boil the pasta in salted water, while preparing the sauce. Cook al dente.
- Heat the extra virgin olive oil in a large skillet.
- Stir-fry the garlic and onions for a few minutes until it gets brown, but not burnt.
- Remove the garlic from the saucepan and sauté zucchini for a around 10 minutes.
- Add the shrimps and sauté for another five minutes.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- If you’d like, you may now add a touch of heavy cream.
- Add cooked pasta to sauce; if necessary you can add a couple of tablespoons of the pasta water.
To Plate:
- Garnish with parsley/basil and serve.
Talento
1307 E. Las Olas Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
754-206-4180
www.talentorestaurant.com
