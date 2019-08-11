Stromboli Sandwich/ Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s an Italian favorite made American style! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Stromboli Sandwich

Ingredients:

1 package pizza dough

6 slices Swiss cheese

6 slices deli ham

6 kosher dill pickles, quartered lengthwise

1 large egg yolk

1 tsp. water

Sesame seeds for garnish

Stone-ground mustard, to taste

*You can also make this using your favorite deli meats and cheeses

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Roll out the pizza dough onto a lightly floured surface. Make a 12 by 6 inch rectangle. Layer the ham, cheese and pickles. Squirt on stone-ground mustard to taste. Roll tightly lengthwise and pinch the seams together. Make sure to tuck in the ends. Place the stromboli seam side down onto a baking sheet and make some cuts across the top so it’s easier to slice later.

Whisk egg yolk and water together and brush on to the top. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and bake for about 45 minutes until it’s golden brown and delicious!

To Plate:

Slice stromboli into sandwiches. Serve warm with extra mustard.

Serves: 10

