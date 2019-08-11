Stromboli Sandwich/ Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s an Italian favorite made American style! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Stromboli Sandwich
Ingredients:
1 package pizza dough
6 slices Swiss cheese
6 slices deli ham
6 kosher dill pickles, quartered lengthwise
1 large egg yolk
1 tsp. water
Sesame seeds for garnish
Stone-ground mustard, to taste
*You can also make this using your favorite deli meats and cheeses
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
- Roll out the pizza dough onto a lightly floured surface. Make a 12 by 6 inch rectangle. Layer the ham, cheese and pickles. Squirt on stone-ground mustard to taste. Roll tightly lengthwise and pinch the seams together. Make sure to tuck in the ends. Place the stromboli seam side down onto a baking sheet and make some cuts across the top so it’s easier to slice later.
- Whisk egg yolk and water together and brush on to the top. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and bake for about 45 minutes until it’s golden brown and delicious!
To Plate:
- Slice stromboli into sandwiches. Serve warm with extra mustard.
Serves: 10
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.