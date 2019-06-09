String Cheese Stuffed Shells/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re up for an easy main course meal with an Italian twist, grab your recipe book! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: String Cheese Stuffed Shells
Ingredients:
1 8 oz. box of jumbo pasta shells
1 pound ground beef
1 onion, chopped
1 26 oz. jar marinara sauce
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
Salt to taste
1 tsp. garlic powder
14 pieces of string cheese (cut in half)
1 cup mozzarella cheese
Chopped parsley and parmesan cheese for garnish (optional)
** You can also use manicotti instead of jumbo shells. Just put the string cheese inside without cutting in half.
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Brown hamburger and onion in a skillet. When no longer pink, add marinara sauce, garlic powder, salt and Italian seasoning. Stir well.
- While the meat is browning, cook pasta shells according to package directions.
- When meat is done, spread half of it in the bottom of a baking dish.
- Cut string cheese in half and place into cooked shells. Place the shells in a layer over the hamburger meat. When done, spread the remaining meat sauce mixture over shells and top with shredded mozzarella cheese.
- Place in oven and bake for 25-30 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.
To Plate:
- Garnish with chopped parsley and parmesan cheese and serve.
Serves: 4
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.