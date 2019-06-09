String Cheese Stuffed Shells/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re up for an easy main course meal with an Italian twist, grab your recipe book! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: String Cheese Stuffed Shells

Ingredients:

1 8 oz. box of jumbo pasta shells

1 pound ground beef

1 onion, chopped

1 26 oz. jar marinara sauce

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

Salt to taste

1 tsp. garlic powder

14 pieces of string cheese (cut in half)

1 cup mozzarella cheese

Chopped parsley and parmesan cheese for garnish (optional)

** You can also use manicotti instead of jumbo shells. Just put the string cheese inside without cutting in half.

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Brown hamburger and onion in a skillet. When no longer pink, add marinara sauce, garlic powder, salt and Italian seasoning. Stir well.

While the meat is browning, cook pasta shells according to package directions.

When meat is done, spread half of it in the bottom of a baking dish.

Cut string cheese in half and place into cooked shells. Place the shells in a layer over the hamburger meat. When done, spread the remaining meat sauce mixture over shells and top with shredded mozzarella cheese.

Place in oven and bake for 25-30 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

To Plate:

Garnish with chopped parsley and parmesan cheese and serve.

Serves: 4

