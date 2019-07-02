Stress takes flight, relaxation touches down at MIA’s XpresSpa

We’ve all been there. You rush to get to the airport, only to find out your flight’s been delayed. No one wants to start a trip on a stressed-out note, so we found a spot inside Miami International Airport that provides relaxation on the go.

Take a seat, or take a nap, because at this South Florida spa, all your troubles take flight. Literally.

Peta Gaye Paul, XpresSpa: “XpresSpa is located in Miami International Airport, next to gate D11. We have table massages, neck and back massages. We have nails, manicures, pedicures. And we also do hair.”

At XpresSpa, quick service is the name of the game, which is why most of their treatments are perfect for people looking for some “me time” on a hectic day.

Peta Gaye Paul: “Customers want to relax. You have delayed flights. You have customers that have long layovers, so it’s really fantastic for them to come in and just relax.”

Nothing says relaxation quite like a massage, and XpresSpa has tons of options, ranging anywhere from 15 to 90 minutes.

Peta Gaye Paul: “Our neck and back massage, which customers come in and get very regularly, that one they focus on the neck and the back and relief tension. We have table massages. We also have full body massages.”

Heading to a business meeting as soon as you land, but didn’t have time to do your hair? Not a problem. The spa does everything from blowouts to stylish up-dos.

Peta Gaye Paul: “The up-dos will take up to 25 minutes for them to get their hair done.”

Edvi Kaltsas, customer: “I’m traveling for work, and I have an event when I arrive at the destination, so this worked out great for me.”

A lot of people get their nails done before a vacation, but if you didn’t get around to it, you have time to hit the spa before getting on the plane.

A quick mani only takes about 20 minutes, or you can opt for a long-lasting gel manicure, which will keep your hands looking great the entire trip.

Kristin Kropog, customer: “The experience was quite more relaxing than I ever anticipated. The setting was beautiful and tranquil. I’m very pleased with the service I received today and would absolutely do this again.”

