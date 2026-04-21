NEW YORK (WSVN) — A star-studded premiere for “The Devil Wears Prada 2” was held in New York City, Monday night.

From the first movie, released in 2006, viewers discovered Meryl Streep could be a bit of a devil as Miranda Priestly, editor of the fictional fashion magazine Runway.

But when it comes to the set, Anne Hathaway claims, co-star Stanley Tucci is the diva when it comes to the sequel.

In response, Tucci embraced the title as his own.

The highly anticipated sequel, which also brought back Emily Blunt and director David Frankel, hits theaters May 1.

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