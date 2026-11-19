(WSVN) - Playing “Grand Theft Auto VI” is now a full-time job, and one gamer cashed in big.

Prediction platform Kalshi hired streamer Cliff Savage as a “GTA VI Researcher,” beating out over 30,000 applicants.

Savage, 36, will get paid $120,000 to play the new ‘GTA’ game, plus a $75 Door dash credit, gym membership and a Kalshi-branded PlayStation 5.

In addition to all that, he’ll receive a $15,000 bonus for finishing the game.

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