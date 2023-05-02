It’s hard to find a good plumber. Especially when you need one. Thankfully, in the new think tank series White House Plumbers, flushing out problems is all in a day’s work. Deco’s plunging into the new HBO streaming show starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.

Plumbers are all about fixing leaks unless you’re the White House plumbers.

The HBO series tells the Watergate story from the perspective of the burglars who were connected to President Richard Nixon’s reelection campaign. Cops arrested them in the DNC office for wiretapping phones and stealing documents.

Woody Harrelson: “I think that’s, that’s the coolest view, and I’m surprised we never had that before.”

Woody Harrelson plays E-Howard Hunt and Justin Theroux is G-Gordon Liddy.

They both did jail time for their involvement in the scandal.

Justin Theroux: “Many times when we were shooting that we looked at each other and we were like ‘this actually happened, right?’ and they say ‘yeah, this actually happened!’ and so that part of it was really fun.”

Woody Harrelson: “I didn’t know that there were four break-ins. I thought it was one break-in, you know? I didn’t know that they just botched it three times in a row before they really botched it.”

Justin loved that Liddy was so over the top and wanted to be famous for being an undercover operative.

Justin Theroux: “There were times where I, when I felt like I was doing him the most accurately, it was too broad. And so I would rely on David Mandel, our fabulous director, to sort of dial him down. He’d say ‘Well, let’s pull it back just a little bit,’ you know.”

Woody and Justin said say were grateful for the opportunity to show everyone who these guys were, and what made them do it.

Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux: “It would get unhinged.”

“It just became so fun!”

“It was hilarious.”

