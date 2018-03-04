Strawberry Banana Ice Cream/Belkys

(WSVN) - Looking for an easy to make sweet treat? Something cold and refreshing is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Strawberry Banana Ice Cream

Ingredients:

3 ripe bananas, sliced and frozen

1/2 cup frozen strawberries

1/2 cup whole milk

1 Tsp. vanilla

Method of Preparation:

– Freeze bananas and strawberries until solid. Place frozen fruit, milk and vanilla in a blender and blend until it’s nice and smooth. Pour the mixture into a loaf pan and freeze until solid.

To Plate:

Scoop and serve!

Serves: 4-6

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.