Strawberry Banana Ice Cream/Belkys

(WSVN) - Looking for an easy to make sweet treat? Something cold and refreshing is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Strawberry Banana Ice Cream
Ingredients:
3 ripe bananas, sliced and frozen
1/2 cup frozen strawberries
1/2 cup whole milk
1 Tsp. vanilla
Method of Preparation:
– Freeze bananas and strawberries until solid. Place frozen fruit, milk and vanilla in a blender and blend until it’s nice and smooth. Pour the mixture into a loaf pan and freeze until solid.
To Plate:
Scoop and serve!
Serves: 4-6
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.