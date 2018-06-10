Strawberries and Cream Bites/Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re in the mood for something fruity and sweet this morning, then we’ve got you covered! A fun dessert perfect for the summer months is on the menu this morning as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Strawberries and Cream Bites

Ingredients:

4 oz. cream cheese

1/2 cup diced strawberries

3 Tbs. sugar

12 egg roll wraps

3 cups canola oil

powdered sugar for garnish

Method of Preparation:

– Let cream cheese come to room temperature and add sugar and diced strawberries. Mix well.

– Pre-heat canola oil to about 350 degrees.

– Take an egg roll wrapper and slice it down the middle like a big triangle. Dip your finger in water and trace the edges. Take a half tablespoon full of cream cheese mixture and put it in the middle of the triangle. Fold it over and press along the edges. The water will help seal it together. Repeat until you have a nice batch.

– Fry the bites for about two minutes until they’re golden brown, turning them over once to make sure they’re evenly cooked on all sides. Let them drain on a paper towel and they’re ready.

To Plate:

– Garnish with powdered sugar and enjoy!

Serves: 6

