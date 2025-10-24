Strange things are happening, especially for the upcoming and much anticipated season five finale of “Stranger Things.”

“Stranger Things” will be the first ever TV series to hit a theatrical release at the same time.

Netflix says the first four episodes of season five will be lumped together as volume one and will drop Nov. 26 on 350 big screens nationwide.

On Christmas, another three episodes will be released and the finale rolls out on New Year’s Eve.

In exciting and not-so-strange news, Deco’s Alex Miranda will be in Los Angeles chatting it up with the cast early in November.

