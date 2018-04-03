‘Stranger Things’ to be featured at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Get ready to explore the Upside Down!

Universal Orlando’s wildly-popular Halloween Horror Nights will feature Netflix’s “Stranger Things” this fall, the resort announced Tuesday.

The attraction will be a maze theme based on Season 1 of the show, and will have multiple locations from the series, including the Hawkins National Laboratory and the Byers home.

The theme park says they will be working closely with Netflix to “give our guests an immersive experience into the ‘Stranger Things’ world by recreating some of the show’s most iconic scenes, 80s settings, and most loved characters (#RIPBarb).”

The maze promises visitors will be “hunted at every turn by the Demogorgon.”

The Stranger Things attraction is the first of nine haunted mazes announced for Halloween Horror Nights, which opens September 14.

