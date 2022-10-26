The Starcourt Mall was ground zero for some really weird stuff in Stranger Things.’ Now, things are happening right here in SoFlo! The Aventura Mall is giving visitors a taste of the upside down. Our own Alex Miranda has the details!

The store isn’t only for fanatics of the show but it’s also for fanatics of the ’80s.

Aventura Mall isn’t a strange place but a news tore there is totally is dude.

Because ‘Stranger Things’ the store..

Isis Arias: “When you first walk in you are greeted by the ‘Stranger Things’ logo and it is impressive.”

It’s like walking right into the hit Netflix series.

Isis Arias: “It’s everything you want in a show, it’s nostalgic, it speaks to friendship.”

And the 1980’s.

Isis Arias: “Dimensional televisions and even a VCR.”

Alex Miranda: “Dimensional televisions? Is that what they are calling them?”

A simpler time for technology and entertainment.

Alex Miranda: “What were the ’80s without and arcade?”

Isis Arias: “I mean, [throws hands up]”

For those of you who haven’t watched the show…

Isis Arias: “There’s a young girl who meets a group of friends and they all band together to essentially save the town of Hawkins, and eventually the world.”

And here Hawkins feels like a real place.

Alex Miranda: “When they walk to the back of the store what is that thing back there?”

Isis Arias: “Yes, that is our demagorgan.”

Maybe too real. He’s not that bad.

Visit Joyce’s house.

Isis Arias: “Here is the Beyer’s living room we’ve got a bunch of our retro toys; Rubix cube, our Magic8 Ball.”

Plus shop at Starcourts Mall, avoid the rift in the lab and play games at Palace Arcade.

Surrounded by exclusive merchandise and memories.

Isis Arias: “I loved all the ’80s movies and if you watched the show you know there is a theme song, like a song at some point. (Sings Never Ending Story by Limahl)”

Stranger Things the store is open through Dec. 31st., so you can get comfy.

‘Stranger Things’: the store has no entrance fee and the hours correspond with Aventura Mall hours.

