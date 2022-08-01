(WSVN) - A Stranger Things actor got to meet a legendary rock band.

Actor Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson, had an epic backstage jam sesh with Metallica at this year’s Lollapalooza in Chicago.

“Are you a fan of the show?” asked Quinn.

“I’m a bit of a fan of it,” replied the lead singer of Metallica James Hetfield. “Have been since season one. My kids and I – it’s been a bonding experience for us.”

Quinn thanked Hetfield for letting the show use their song Master of Puppets in a scene of an episode.

“Thanks for doing it justice by the way. You definitely did.”

Quinn followed as Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich gave him a four-count to start playing the infamous guitar solo.

Spoiler alert: Quinn’s character sacrificed himself to save his friends in the show, but he’s still got a chance to live out his dreams.

The rockers also gifted him a guitar and signed it.

Metallica even told the actor he is hired as the fifth band member of the group.

