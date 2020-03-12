Story, LIV to pause operations out of an ‘abundance of caution’ amid virus concerns

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two major Miami Beach nightclubs will temporarily close their doors amid coronavirus concerns.

Club owner Dave Grutman announced on Instagram Thursday that LIV and Story will not be open.

“Following the guidelines of local, national and international authorities, Story and LIV Nightclub will be temporarily pausing operations,” the release read.

The closure comes as Miami Music Week is expected to bring crowds to South Florida.

Earlier, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced the cancellation of several high capacity events in the county, including the Youth Fair, Miami Open, MIA 5K Run and major events at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.