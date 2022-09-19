MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Lady Gaga fans sang “Rain on Me” for more than one reason at the pop star’s South Florida concert.

The Grammy and Oscar winner was performing at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night when a storm came through and forced the show to end early.

The “Bad Romance” and “Born This Way” artist posted a tearful video to Instagram apologizing for the canceled show and explaining that the weather was unsafe.

Saturday’s concert was the final show for her Chromatica Ball tour.

