Storage building containing fireworks catches fire at Latin entertainer’s rented SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a storage building containing fireworks at the Southwest Miami-Dade home a Latin entertainer and his family are renting.

Around five minutes into the new year, a tiki storage building in the back of the home caught fire.

Arthur Rodriguez, known as “Drizmali” in the Latin entertainment scene, and his family are renting the home for a few months.

“It’s crazy. It’s crazy, for real,” Rodriguez said. “I need to thank the firefighters who arrived real quick.”

The entertainer said he remembered how the fire sparked.

“The fire started from the top of the house and go down on my feet, and there’s the storage of the fireworks, so everybody starts running,” Rodriguez said. “Something touched the top of the roof, and the roof started burning, you know? The fire came down to my feet.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews came out a second time to the home on Friday to hose down the area again.

“The fireworks were pretty close next to the house,” a witness said. “‘Boom!’ I saw a fire. I didn’t even know what happened, and it started burning down.”

“Thank God everybody was there,” Rodriguez said. “Everybody picked up a kid, everybody started running and coming out. Thank God nothing happened.”

The family is thankful no one was hurt from the fire.

“Things like this happen,” Rodriguez said. “I just take it like a lesson, so right now, everybody needs to check if they got their insurance ready, have fire extinguishers and try every time to avoid these kinds of accidents from happening.”

The fire remains under investigation.

